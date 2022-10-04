100. Carret Asset Management

Carret Asset Management, based in New York, NY, is ranked No. 100 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $3B

Years in Business: 59

Accounts Under Management: 2,418

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 25 in 2021)

Principals:

Marco Vega, President & Chief Operating Officer

Jason Graybill, Senior Managing Director

Contact:

carret.com

360 Madison Avenue, 20th Floor, New York, NY 10017

(212) 593-3800