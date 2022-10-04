100. Carret Asset Management

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Carret Asset Management, based in New York, NY, is ranked No. 100 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $3B
Years in Business: 59
Accounts Under Management: 2,418
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 25 in 2021)
Principals:
Marco Vega, President & Chief Operating Officer
Jason Graybill, Senior Managing Director
Contact:
360 Madison Avenue, 20th Floor, New York, NY 10017
(212) 593-3800