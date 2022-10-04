64. Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management, based in Overland Park, KS, is ranked No. 64 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2B

Years in Business: 31

Accounts Under Management: 1,305

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 60 in 2021)

Principals:

Brian Christensen, Senior Vice President & Chief Investment Officer

James Klein, Principal & Senior Portfolio Manager

Contact:

meritageportfolio.com

7500 College Boulevard, Suite 1212, Overland Park, KS 66210

(913) 345-7000