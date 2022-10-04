4. Heritage Investment Group

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Heritage Investment Group, based in Pompano Beach, FL, is ranked No. 4 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.7B
Years in Business: 29
Accounts Under Management: 1,888
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 24 in 2021)
Principals:
Frederick MacLean, Chief Financial Analyst & President
Timothy Slattery, Chief Investment Officer
Contact:
2480 NE 23rd Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33062
(954) 785-5400