The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
FA 100

97. Sather Financial Group

Sather Financial Group, based in Victoria, TX, is ranked No. 97 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.2B

Years in Business: 23

Accounts Under Management: 1,354

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

Dave Sather, Chief Executive Officer

Warren Udd, President

Contact:

satherfinancial.com

120 East Constitution Street, Victoria, TX 77901

(361) 570-1800