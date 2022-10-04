97. Sather Financial Group

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Sather Financial Group, based in Victoria, TX, is ranked No. 97 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.2B
Years in Business: 23
Accounts Under Management: 1,354
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0
Principals:
Dave Sather, Chief Executive Officer
Warren Udd, President
Contact:
120 East Constitution Street, Victoria, TX 77901
(361) 570-1800