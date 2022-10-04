12. Parsons Capital Management

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Parsons Capital Management, based in Providence, RI, is ranked No. 12 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.8B (AccuPoint Solutions)
Years in Business: 28 (AccuPoint Solutions)
Accounts Under Management: 1,545 (AccuPoint Solutions)
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 19 in 2021)
Principals:
Peter Hunt, President
Robert Parsons, Vice President & Secretary
Contact:
10 Weybosset Street, Suite 1000, Providence, RI 02903-2808
(401) 521-2440