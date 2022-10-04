12. Parsons Capital Management

Parsons Capital Management, based in Providence, RI, is ranked No. 12 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.8B (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 28 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 1,545 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 19 in 2021)

Principals:

Peter Hunt, President

Robert Parsons, Vice President & Secretary

Contact:

parsonscapital.com

10 Weybosset Street, Suite 1000, Providence, RI 02903-2808

(401) 521-2440