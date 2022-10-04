43. Southern Wealth Management

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Southern Wealth Management, based in Dallas, TX, is ranked No. 43 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $2.8B
Years in Business: 17
Accounts Under Management: 1,500
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 95 in 2021)
Principals:
Richard Jones, President & Chief Executive Officer
Tom Gile, Partner
Mike Olson, Partner
Philip de Bruyn, Partner
Contact:
5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 1313, Dallas, TX 75244
(972) 661-4600