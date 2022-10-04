63. Sage Financial Group

Sage Financial Group, based in Conshohocken, PA, is ranked No. 63 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $3.1B

Years in Business: 33

Accounts Under Management: 800

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 75 in 2021)

Principals:

Alan Cohn, Co-Founder & Co-President

Stephen Cohn, Co-Founder & Co-President

Contact:

sagefinancial.com

300 Barr Harbor Drive, Suite 200, Conshohocken, PA 19428

(484) 342-4400