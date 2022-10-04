60. FORVIS Wealth Advisors

FORVIS Wealth Advisors, based in Springfield, MO, is ranked No. 60 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list as BKD Wealth Advisors.

Total AUM: $7.4B

Years in Business: 24

Accounts Under Management: 11,893

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 56 in 2021)

Principals:

Steve Toomey, President & Managing Partner

Jeff Layman, Chief Investment Officer

Contact:

forvis.com

910 East St Louis Street, Suite 200, Springfield, MO 65806

(417) 866-5822