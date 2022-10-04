60. FORVIS Wealth Advisors

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
FORVIS Wealth Advisors, based in Springfield, MO, is ranked No. 60 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list as BKD Wealth Advisors.
Total AUM: $7.4B
Years in Business: 24
Accounts Under Management: 11,893
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 56 in 2021)
Principals:
Steve Toomey, President & Managing Partner
Jeff Layman, Chief Investment Officer
Contact:
910 East St Louis Street, Suite 200, Springfield, MO 65806
(417) 866-5822