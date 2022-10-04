80. Charles D. Hyman & Co.

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Charles D. Hyman & Co., based in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, is ranked No. 80 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $2B
Years in Business: 28
Accounts Under Management: 931
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 63 in 2021)
Principals:
Charles Hyman, President
Contact:
224 Ponte Vedra Park Drive, Suite 200, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
(904) 543-0360