80. Charles D. Hyman & Co.

Charles D. Hyman & Co., based in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, is ranked No. 80 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2B

Years in Business: 28

Accounts Under Management: 931

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 63 in 2021)

Principals:

Charles Hyman, President

Contact:

charlesdhyman.com

224 Ponte Vedra Park Drive, Suite 200, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

(904) 543-0360