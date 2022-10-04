15. Professional Advisory Services

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Professional Advisory Services, based in Vero Beach, FL, is ranked No. 15 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.2B
Years in Business: 45
Accounts Under Management: 1,087
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0
Principals:
David Jaffe, President
Carol Bieber, Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer
Kenneth Ligon III, Vice President
Contact:
2770 Indian River Boulevard, Suite 204, Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 778-0552