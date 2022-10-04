81. Cardiff Park Advisors

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Cardiff Park Advisors, based in Carlsbad, CA, is ranked No. 81 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on the 2019 FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $2.2B
Years in Business: 19
Accounts Under Management: 380
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 99 in 2019)
Principal:
John Gorlow, Founder & Chief Executive Officer
Contact:
7161 Aviara Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92011
(760) 635-7526