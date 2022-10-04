81. Cardiff Park Advisors

Cardiff Park Advisors, based in Carlsbad, CA, is ranked No. 81 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on the 2019 FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2.2B

Years in Business: 19

Accounts Under Management: 380

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 99 in 2019)

Principal:

John Gorlow, Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

cardiffpark.com

7161 Aviara Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92011

(760) 635-7526