79. Provident Trust Company

Provident Trust Company, based in Waukesha, WI, is ranked No. 79 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm most recently made the 2020 FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $6.5B

Years in Business: 23

Accounts Under Management: 1,234

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 98 in 2020)

Principals:

J. Scott Harkness, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer & Portfolio Manager

Michael Schelble, President, Chief Operating Officer, Director & Portfolio Manager

Contact:

provtrust.com

N16 W23217 Stone Ridge Drive, Waukesha, WI 53188

(262) 521-2330