79. Provident Trust Company

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Provident Trust Company, based in Waukesha, WI, is ranked No. 79 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm most recently made the 2020 FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $6.5B
Years in Business: 23
Accounts Under Management: 1,234
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 98 in 2020)
Principals:
J. Scott Harkness, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer & Portfolio Manager
Michael Schelble, President, Chief Operating Officer, Director & Portfolio Manager
Contact:
N16 W23217 Stone Ridge Drive, Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 521-2330