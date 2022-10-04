83. Henssler Financial

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Henssler Financial, based in Kennesaw, GA, is ranked No. 83 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $2.5B
Years in Business: 35
Accounts Under Management: 1,416
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 64 in 2021)
Principal:
Gene Henssler, Principal & Director
Contact:
3735 Cherokee Street, Kennesaw, GA 30144
(770) 429-9166