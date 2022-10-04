88. Jackson Thornton Asset Management

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Jackson Thornton Asset Management, based in Montgomery, AL, is ranked No. 88 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.6B
Years in Business: 23
Accounts Under Management: 927
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 79 in 2021)
Principals:
Thomas Bedsole, President
Shaw Pritchett, Principal
Contact:
200 Commerce Street, Suite 300, Montgomery, AL 36104
(866) 676-2701