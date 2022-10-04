49. Steele Capital Management

Steele Capital Management, based in Dubuque, IA, is ranked No. 49 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2.8B (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 26 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 3,800 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 67 in 2021)

Principals:

Mike Steele, Chief Executive Officer

Mike Doyle, President

Contact:

steelecapital.com

1000 Jackson Street, Suite 201, Dubuque, IA 52001

(800) 397-2097