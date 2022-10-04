54. Roffman Miller Wealth Management

Roffman Miller Wealth Management, based in Philadelphia, PA, is ranked No. 54 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2.3B

Years in Business: 31

Accounts Under Management: 1,300

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 40 in 2021)

Principals:

Robert Hofmann, President

F. Paulette Greenwell, Vice President

Contact:

roffmanmiller.com

1835 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 981-1030