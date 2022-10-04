91. Sadoff Investment Management

Sadoff Investment Management, based in Milwaukee, WI, is ranked No. 91 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.6B

Years in Business: 44

Accounts Under Management: 610

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 87 in 2021)

Principals:

Bryan Sadoff, Partner & Investment Advisor

Michael Sadoff, Partner & Investment Advisor

Contact:

sadoffinvestments.com

250 West Coventry Court, Suite 109, Milwaukee, WI 53217

(414) 352-8460