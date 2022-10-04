1. Woodley Farra Manion

Woodley Farra Manion, based in Indianapolis, IN, is ranked No. 1 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.4B

Years in Business: 27

Accounts Under Management: 1,106

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 17 in 2021)

Principals:

Donald Woodley, Principal

George Farra, Principal

Contact:

woodleyfarra.com

8555 North River Road, Suite 400, Indianapolis, IN 46240

(317) 269-0224