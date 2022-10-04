1. Woodley Farra Manion

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Woodley Farra Manion, based in Indianapolis, IN, is ranked No. 1 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.4B
Years in Business: 27
Accounts Under Management: 1,106
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 17 in 2021)
Principals:
Donald Woodley, Principal
George Farra, Principal
Contact:
8555 North River Road, Suite 400, Indianapolis, IN 46240
(317) 269-0224