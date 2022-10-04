38. ZWJ Investment Counsel

ZWJ Investment Counsel, based in Atlanta, GA, is ranked No. 38 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $3B

Years in Business: 40

Accounts Under Management: 900

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 20 in 2021)

Principals:

Clay Jackson, President

Charles Abney, Senior Vice President

Contact:

zwjic.com

75 14th Street, Suite 2900, Atlanta, GA 30309

(404) 870-2160