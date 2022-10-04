52. C.W. Henderson & Associates

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
C.W. Henderson & Associates, based in Chicago, IL, is ranked No. 52 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $4B (AccuPoint Solutions)
Years in Business: 31 (AccuPoint Solutions)
Accounts Under Management: 1,492 (AccuPoint Solutions)
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 62 in 2021)
Principals:
Craig Henderson, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matt Andrews, President & Chief Investment Officer
Contact:
20 West Kinzie Street, Suite 1100, Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 222-1401