48. Beese Fulmer Private Wealth Management

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Beese Fulmer Private Wealth Management, based in Canton, OH, is ranked No. 48 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.3B
Years in Business: 42
Accounts Under Management: 1,032
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 55 in 2021)
Principals:
Ryan Fulmer, President
Nicholas Perini, Chief Financial Advisor & Vice President
Contact:
220 Market Avenue, Suite 1150, Canton, OH 44702
(330) 454-6555