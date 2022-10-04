36. Zevenbergen Capital Investments

Zevenbergen Capital Investments, based in Seattle, WA, is ranked No. 36 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $4.9B (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 18 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 279 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 36 in 2021)

Principals:

Nancy Zevenbergen, President, Co-Chief Investment Officer & Portfolio Manager

Brooke de Boutray, Co-Chief Investment Officer & Portfolio Manager

Contact:

zci.com

601 Union Street, Suite 4600, Seattle, WA 98101

(206) 682-8469