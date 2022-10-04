34. North Star Asset Management

North Star Asset Management, based in Neenah, WI, is ranked No. 34 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2.1B

Years in Business: 25

Accounts Under Management: 2,915

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 8 in 2021)

Principals:

Michael Flesch, President

David Risgaard, Managing Director

Contact:

northstarinvestments.com

134 East Wisconsin Avenue, One Neenah Center, Suite 300, Neenah, WI 54956-3007

(920) 729-7900