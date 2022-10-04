34. North Star Asset Management

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
North Star Asset Management, based in Neenah, WI, is ranked No. 34 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $2.1B
Years in Business: 25
Accounts Under Management: 2,915
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 8 in 2021)
Principals:
Michael Flesch, President
David Risgaard, Managing Director
Contact:
134 East Wisconsin Avenue, One Neenah Center, Suite 300, Neenah, WI 54956-3007
(920) 729-7900