56. Palisade Capital Management

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Palisade Capital Management, based in Fort Lee, NJ, is ranked No. 56 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also topped last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $4.3B
Years in Business: 27
Accounts Under Management: 2,225
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 88 in 2021)
Principals:
Alison Berman, President, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Chairman & Board Member
Dennison (Dan) Veru, Chief Investment Officer, Co-Chairman & Board Member
Contact:
1 Bridge Plaza, Suite 1095, Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 585-7733