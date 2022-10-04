44. Beaird Harris

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Beaird Harris, based in Dallas, TX, is ranked No. 44 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.5B
Years in Business: 26
Accounts Under Management: 2,896
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 70 in 2021)
Principals:
Pat Beaird, Managing Partner
Steven Lugar, Managing Director
Contact:
12221 Merit Drive, Suite 750, Dallas, TX 75251
(972) 503-1040