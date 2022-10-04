82. Conservest Capital Advisors

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Conservest Capital Advisors, based in Wynnewood, PA, is ranked No. 82 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on the 2019 FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.6B
Years in Business: 29
Accounts Under Management: 251
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 91 in 2019)
Principal:
Bruce Kardon, President & Chief Investment Officer
Contact:
257 East Lancaster Avenue, Suite 205, Wynnewood, PA 19096
(610) 642-9588