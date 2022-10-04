82. Conservest Capital Advisors

Conservest Capital Advisors, based in Wynnewood, PA, is ranked No. 82 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on the 2019 FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.6B

Years in Business: 29

Accounts Under Management: 251

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 91 in 2019)

Principal:

Bruce Kardon, President & Chief Investment Officer

Contact:

conservest.com

257 East Lancaster Avenue, Suite 205, Wynnewood, PA 19096

(610) 642-9588