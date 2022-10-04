The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
FA 100

77. Capstone Financial Advisors

Capstone Financial Advisors, based in Downers Grove, IL, is ranked No. 77 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2.1B

Years in Business: 23

Accounts Under Management: 2,718

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

Troy Bute, Senior Wealth Advisor & Co-Founder

Jason Telford, Senior Wealth Advisor

Contact:

capstone-advisors.com

2001 Butterfield Road, Suite 1750, Downers Grove, IL 60515

(630) 241-0833