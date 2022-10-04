77. Capstone Financial Advisors

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Capstone Financial Advisors, based in Downers Grove, IL, is ranked No. 77 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $2.1B
Years in Business: 23
Accounts Under Management: 2,718
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0
Principals:
Troy Bute, Senior Wealth Advisor & Co-Founder
Jason Telford, Senior Wealth Advisor
Contact:
2001 Butterfield Road, Suite 1750, Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 241-0833