92. Coastal Bridge Advisors

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Coastal Bridge Advisors, based in Westport, CT, is ranked No. 92 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $2.9B
Years in Business: 14
Accounts Under Management: 3,994
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0
Principals:
Kevin Burns, Founding Partner & Advisor
Bill Loftus, Founding Partner & Advisor
Contact:
54 Wilton Road, Westport, CT 06880
(203) 683-1530