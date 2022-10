85. Donaldson Capital Management

Donaldson Capital Management, based in Evansville, IN, is ranked No. 85 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2.3B

Years in Business: 27

Accounts Under Management: 3,730

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

Sarah Moore, President

Ciavon Hartman, Chief Operations Officer & Chief Compliance Officer

Contact:

dcmol.com

20 N.W. First Street, Fifth Floor, Evansville, IN 47708

(812) 421-3211