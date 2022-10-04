35. H.M. Payson & Co.

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
H.M. Payson & Co., based in Portland, ME, is ranked No. 35 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $6B
Years in Business: 168
Accounts Under Management: 3,500
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 34 in 2021)
Principals:
Peter Robbins, Chief Executive Officer
Michael Currie, President
Contact:
1 Portland Square, Portland, ME 04112
(207) 772-3761