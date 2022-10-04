35. H.M. Payson & Co.

H.M. Payson & Co., based in Portland, ME, is ranked No. 35 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $6B

Years in Business: 168

Accounts Under Management: 3,500

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 34 in 2021)

Principals:

Peter Robbins, Chief Executive Officer

Michael Currie, President

Contact:

hmpayson.com

1 Portland Square, Portland, ME 04112

(207) 772-3761