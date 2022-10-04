69. View Capital Advisors

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
View Capital Advisors, based in Dallas, TX, is ranked No. 69 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.4B
Years in Business: 18
Accounts Under Management: 173
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 98 in 2021)
Principals:
Jeffrey Rupp, Managing Director
Jaime Palmer, Managing Director
Contact:
2727 North Harwood, Suite 225, Dallas, TX, 75201
(214) 855-2550