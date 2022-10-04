69. View Capital Advisors

View Capital Advisors, based in Dallas, TX, is ranked No. 69 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.4B

Years in Business: 18

Accounts Under Management: 173

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 98 in 2021)

Principals:

Jeffrey Rupp, Managing Director

Jaime Palmer, Managing Director

Contact:

view-cap.com

2727 North Harwood, Suite 225, Dallas, TX, 75201

(214) 855-2550