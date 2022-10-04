53. Lee Financial

Lee Financial, based in Dallas, TX, is ranked No. 53 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.2B

Years in Business: 47

Accounts Under Management: 1,600

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 48 in 2021)

Principals:

Christina Williams, President

Richard Lee Jr., Chief Executive Officer, Chairman & Founder

Contact:

leefin.com

8350 North Central Expressway, Suite 1800, Dallas, TX 75206

(972) 960-1001