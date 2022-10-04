53. Lee Financial

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Lee Financial, based in Dallas, TX, is ranked No. 53 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.2B
Years in Business: 47
Accounts Under Management: 1,600
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 48 in 2021)
Principals:
Christina Williams, President
Richard Lee Jr., Chief Executive Officer, Chairman & Founder
Contact:
8350 North Central Expressway, Suite 1800, Dallas, TX 75206
(972) 960-1001