The CNBC FA 100 ranking recognizes advisory firms that help clients navigate their financial lives

In times of uncertainty — turbulent markets, high inflation, geopolitical turmoil — we often write about what financial advisors are recommending to clients.

This advice often boils down to "stay calm" and "don't let short-term news lead to impulsive moves that have long-term consequences." Many advisors also offer a reminder that clients who already have a plan in place need to to trust in that and stay the course.

Which leads to the next consideration for some readers. No plan? It might be time to make one.

Helping consumers make smart money decisions is a key part of what the personal finance team does at CNBC, and that includes figuring out when to enlist help, and from who.

That mission has been a big driver behind the CNBC FA 100 list, now in its fourth year. The list is based on a proprietary methodology developed by CNBC in partnership with data provider AccuPoint Solutions. The process starts with data culled from SEC filings for a list of 39,818 registered investment advisory firms, which gets winnowed down to the final 100. (View the full methodology here.)

The top-ranked advisors on the CNBC list have an average 30 years in business, and collectively have more than $300 billion in assets under management.

But that's not the only — or even the main — factor behind why they made the list.

The CNBC FA 100 recognizes those advisory firms that best help people navigate their financial lives. We consider the services firms offer and their specialties, among other factors. And for the first time this year, we factored in the number of certified financial planners a firm employs, recognizing the expertise that designation lends to planning offerings.