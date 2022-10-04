93. D.F. Dent & Co.

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
D.F. Dent & Co., based in Baltimore, MD, is ranked No. 93 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $8.1B
Years in Business: 46
Accounts Under Management: 1,430
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 14 in 2021)
Principals:
Daniel Dent, Chairman
Matthew Dent, President
Contact:
400 E. Pratt Street, 7th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202
(410) 837-2544