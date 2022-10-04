93. D.F. Dent & Co.

D.F. Dent & Co., based in Baltimore, MD, is ranked No. 93 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $8.1B

Years in Business: 46

Accounts Under Management: 1,430

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 14 in 2021)

Principals:

Daniel Dent, Chairman

Matthew Dent, President

Contact:

dfdent.com

400 E. Pratt Street, 7th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202

(410) 837-2544