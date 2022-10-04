29. Avity Investment Management

Avity Investment Management, based in Greenwich, CT, is ranked No. 29 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list as Gillespie, Robinson & Grimm.

Total AUM: $1.7B

Years in Business: 52

Accounts Under Management: 764

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 15 in 2021)

Principals:

Edward Long, Executive Vice President

H. Park Duncan, Executive Vice President

Contact:

avityim.com

80 Field Point Road, Greenwich, CT 06830

(203) 629-2800