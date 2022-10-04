29. Avity Investment Management

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Avity Investment Management, based in Greenwich, CT, is ranked No. 29 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list as Gillespie, Robinson & Grimm.
Total AUM: $1.7B
Years in Business: 52
Accounts Under Management: 764
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 15 in 2021)
Principals:
Edward Long, Executive Vice President
H. Park Duncan, Executive Vice President
Contact:
80 Field Point Road, Greenwich, CT 06830
(203) 629-2800