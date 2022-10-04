6. Salem Investment Counselors

Salem Investment Counselors, based in Winston-Salem, NC, is ranked No. 6 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $3.5B

Years in Business: 43

Accounts Under Management: 1,850

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 2 in 2021)

Principals:

David Rea, President

Dale Brown, Chairman

Contact:

saleminvestment.com

480 Shepherd Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

(336) 768-7230