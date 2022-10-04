The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
FA 100

6. Salem Investment Counselors

Salem Investment Counselors, based in Winston-Salem, NC, is ranked No. 6 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $3.5B

Years in Business: 43

Accounts Under Management: 1,850

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 2 in 2021)

Principals:

David Rea, President

Dale Brown, Chairman

Contact:

saleminvestment.com

480 Shepherd Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

(336) 768-7230