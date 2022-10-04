16. Cadinha & Co.

Cadinha & Co., based in Honolulu, HI, is ranked No. 16 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.1B

Years in Business: 43

Accounts Under Management: 1,383

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 90 in 2021)

Principals:

Harlan Cadinha, Chairman, Chief Investment Officer & Chief Strategist

Kaleialoha Cadinha-Pua'a, President, Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman

Contact:

cadinha.com

900 Fort Street Mall, Suite 1450, Honolulu, HI 96813

(808) 523-9488