17. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, based in Portland, OR, is ranked No. 17 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm most recently appeared on the 2020 FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $6.9B
Years in Business: 47
Accounts Under Management: 928
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 22 in 2020)
Principals:
George Hosfield, Director & Chief Investment Officer
Steve Holwerda, Managing Director
Contact:
888 Southwest Fifth Avenue, Suite 1200, Portland, OR 97204
(503) 226-1444