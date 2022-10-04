17. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, based in Portland, OR, is ranked No. 17 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm most recently appeared on the 2020 FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $6.9B

Years in Business: 47

Accounts Under Management: 928

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 22 in 2020)

Principals:

George Hosfield, Director & Chief Investment Officer

Steve Holwerda, Managing Director

Contact:

fergusonwellman.com

888 Southwest Fifth Avenue, Suite 1200, Portland, OR 97204

(503) 226-1444