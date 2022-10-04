3. Albion Financial Group

Albion Financial Group, based in Salt Lake City, UT, is ranked No. 3 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.4B

Years in Business: 40

Accounts Under Management: 2,221

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 50 in 2021)

Principals:

Liz Bernhard, President

John Bird, Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

albionfinancial.com

812 East 2100 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84106

(801) 487-3700