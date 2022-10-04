3. Albion Financial Group

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Albion Financial Group, based in Salt Lake City, UT, is ranked No. 3 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.4B
Years in Business: 40
Accounts Under Management: 2,221
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 50 in 2021)
Principals:
Liz Bernhard, President
John Bird, Chief Executive Officer
Contact:
812 East 2100 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 487-3700