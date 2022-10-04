41. Check Capital Management

Check Capital Management, based in Costa Mesa, CA, is ranked No. 41 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.4B

Years in Business: 36

Accounts Under Management: 1,991

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 4 in 2021)

Principals:

Steven Check, President

Chris Ballard, Managing Director

Contact:

checkcapital.com

575 Anton Boulevard, Suite 500, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 641-3579