41. Check Capital Management

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Check Capital Management, based in Costa Mesa, CA, is ranked No. 41 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.4B
Years in Business: 36
Accounts Under Management: 1,991
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 4 in 2021)
Principals:
Steven Check, President
Chris Ballard, Managing Director
Contact:
575 Anton Boulevard, Suite 500, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 641-3579