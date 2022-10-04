96. Provident Investment Management

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Provident Investment Management, based in Novi, MI, is ranked No. 96 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $955M
Years in Business: 41
Accounts Under Management: 1,000
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0
Principals:
Scott Horsburgh, President
Daniel Boyle, Vice President
Contact:
39555 Orchard Hill Place, Suite 139, Novi, MI 48375
(248) 380-1700