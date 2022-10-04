The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
FA 100

96. Provident Investment Management

Provident Investment Management, based in Novi, MI, is ranked No. 96 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $955M

Years in Business: 41

Accounts Under Management: 1,000

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

Scott Horsburgh, President

Daniel Boyle, Vice President

Contact:

investprovident.com

39555 Orchard Hill Place, Suite 139, Novi, MI 48375

(248) 380-1700