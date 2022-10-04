The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
FA 100

22. Godsey & Gibb Wealth Management

Godsey & Gibb Wealth Management, based in Richmond, VA, is ranked No. 22 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.2B

Years in Business: 37

Accounts Under Management: 1,569

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

Michael Gibb, President & Chief Executive Officer

The Gibb Family Stock Trust, Trustee

Contact:

godseyandgibb.com

6806 Paragon Place, Suite 230, Richmond, VA 23230

(804) 285-7333