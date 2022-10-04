22. Godsey & Gibb Wealth Management

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Godsey & Gibb Wealth Management, based in Richmond, VA, is ranked No. 22 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.2B
Years in Business: 37
Accounts Under Management: 1,569
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0
Principals:
Michael Gibb, President & Chief Executive Officer
The Gibb Family Stock Trust, Trustee
Contact:
6806 Paragon Place, Suite 230, Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 285-7333