61. JMG Financial Group

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
JMG Financial Group, based in Downers Grove, IL, is ranked No. 61 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm most recently made the 2020 FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $4.7B
Years in Business: 38
Accounts Under Management: 4,262
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 84 in 2020)
Principals:
Anthony Cecchini, Chief Executive Officer
Yonhee Choi Gordon, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Marketing Officer
Contact:
2001 Butterfield Road, Suite 1400, Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 573-6917