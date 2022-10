19. Equius Partners

Equius Partners, based in Novato, CA, is ranked No. 19 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.1B (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 38 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 1,083 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 43 in 2021)

Principals:

Phil Jonckheer, Founding Partner

Jeff Troutner, Founding Partner & Chief Investment Officer

T.J. Troutner, Managing Partner & Senior Wealth Advisor

Contact:

equiuspartners.com

3 Hamilton Landing, Suite 260, Novato, CA 94949

(415) 382-2500