25. Azzad Asset Management

Azzad Asset Management, based in Falls Church, VA, is ranked No. 25 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.2B

Years in Business: 25

Accounts Under Management: 1,320

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 39 in 2021)

Principals:

Bashar Qasem, President & Chief Executive Officer

Jamal Barmil, Vice President

Contact:

azzadasset.com

3141 Fairview Park Drive, Suite 355, Falls Church, VA 22042

(888) 862-9923