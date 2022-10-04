18. RTD Financial Advisors

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
RTD Financial Advisors, based in Philadelphia, PA, is ranked No. 18 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $2.2B
Years in Business: 39
Accounts Under Management: 660
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 68 in 2021)
Principals:
Richard Busillo, Chairman
Jeffrey Weiand, Chief Executive Officer
Contact:
30 South 17th Street, Suite 1620, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 557-3800