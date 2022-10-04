18. RTD Financial Advisors

RTD Financial Advisors, based in Philadelphia, PA, is ranked No. 18 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2.2B

Years in Business: 39

Accounts Under Management: 660

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 68 in 2021)

Principals:

Richard Busillo, Chairman

Jeffrey Weiand, Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

rtdfinancial.com

30 South 17th Street, Suite 1620, Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 557-3800