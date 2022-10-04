67. StraightLine

StraightLine, based in Troy, MI, is ranked No. 67 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also topped last year's FA 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.2B

Years in Business: 20

Accounts Under Management: 5,726

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 92 in 2021)

Principals:

Michael Bisaro, President & Chief Executive Officer

Bethany Mosshart, Chief Operating Officer

Contact:

straightline.com

165 Kirts Boulevard, Suite 100, Troy, MI 48084

(248) 269-8366