67. StraightLine

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
StraightLine, based in Troy, MI, is ranked No. 67 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also topped last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.2B
Years in Business: 20
Accounts Under Management: 5,726
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 92 in 2021)
Principals:
Michael Bisaro, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bethany Mosshart, Chief Operating Officer
Contact:
165 Kirts Boulevard, Suite 100, Troy, MI 48084
(248) 269-8366