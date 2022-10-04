The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
FA 100

21. Acropolis Investment Management

Acropolis Investment Management, based in Chesterfield, MO, is ranked No. 21 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.8B

Years in Business: 20

Accounts Under Management: 1,055

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

Chris Lissner, President

David Ott, Chief Investment Officer

Contact:

acrinv.com

14567 North Outer Forty Road, Suite 200, Chesterfield, MO 63017

(636) 449-4900