21. Acropolis Investment Management

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Acropolis Investment Management, based in Chesterfield, MO, is ranked No. 21 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.8B
Years in Business: 20
Accounts Under Management: 1,055
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0
Principals:
Chris Lissner, President
David Ott, Chief Investment Officer
Contact:
14567 North Outer Forty Road, Suite 200, Chesterfield, MO 63017
(636) 449-4900