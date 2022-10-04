39. Gofen & Glossberg

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Gofen & Glossberg, based in Chicago, IL, is ranked No. 39 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $6.5B
Years in Business: 90
Accounts Under Management: 3,409
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 6 in 2021)
Principals:
Charles Gofen, Member, Executive Committee
James Borovsky, Member, Executive Committee
Contact:
455 North Cityfront Plaza Drive, Suite 3200, Chicago, IL 60611
(312) 828-1100