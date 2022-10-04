39. Gofen & Glossberg

Gofen & Glossberg, based in Chicago, IL, is ranked No. 39 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $6.5B

Years in Business: 90

Accounts Under Management: 3,409

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 6 in 2021)

Principals:

Charles Gofen, Member, Executive Committee

James Borovsky, Member, Executive Committee

Contact:

gofen.com

455 North Cityfront Plaza Drive, Suite 3200, Chicago, IL 60611

(312) 828-1100