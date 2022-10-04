89. Apriem Advisors

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Apriem Advisors, based in Irvine, CA, is ranked No. 89 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1B
Years in Business: 24
Accounts Under Management: 710
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0
Principals:
Rhonda Ducote, President & Chief Executive Officer
Harmon Kong, Founding Principal & Chief Wealth Manager
Contact:
19200 Von Karman Avenue, Suite 1050, Irvine, CA 92612
(888) 253-0288